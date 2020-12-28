Memphis finished 20-26 in Western Conference action and 14-22 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game last season, 55.9 in the paint, 17 off of turnovers and 17.2 on fast breaks.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).
Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De’Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).
