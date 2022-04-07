Nets waive James Johnson, open roster spot before postseason

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson on Thursday, opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason.
Johnson signed with the Nets last summer and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games, including 10 starts. He had missed the past two games with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19.
The Nets have two home games left before the play-in tournament begins next Tuesday. They will need to emerge from that to earn one of the final two seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
