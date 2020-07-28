The Jazz are 21-16 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.3.

The Pelicans won the last matchup between these two squads 138-132 on Jan. 16. Brandon Ingram scored 49 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Gobert has shot 69.8% and is averaging 15.1 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is shooting 51.3% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 118.7 points, 49.3 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 46.4% shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: day to day (personal).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.