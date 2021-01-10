New Orleans finished 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (health protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (health protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).
Pelicans: None listed.
