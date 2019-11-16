New Orleans finished 23-29 in Western Conference play and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 116.8 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

AD

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain).

AD

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), JJ Redick: day to day (toe), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (left ankle), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (right knee soreness), Josh Hart: out (knee/ankle), Lonzo Ball: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD