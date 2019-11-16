New Orleans Pelicans (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

New Orleans visits the Miami Heat after Derrick Favors’ 20-point, 20-rebound outing in the Pelicans’ 132-127 victory against the Clippers.

Miami went 39-43 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-22 at home. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free throw line and 34 from deep.

New Orleans finished 23-29 in Western Conference play and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 116.8 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

AD

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain).

AD

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), JJ Redick: day to day (toe), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (left ankle), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (right knee soreness), Josh Hart: out (knee/ankle), Lonzo Ball: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD