New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.1 last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Kings: Jahmi’us Ramsey: out (groin), Hassan Whiteside: out (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).
Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).
