Toronto went 53-19 overall a season ago while going 27-9 on the road. The Raptors averaged 8.8 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.
The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Raptors 113-99 in their last matchup on Dec. 23. Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points, and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto with 20 points.
INJURIES: Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.