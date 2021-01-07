Charlotte finished 23-42 overall a season ago while going 13-21 on the road. The Hornets shot 43.4% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Pelicans: Sindarius Thornwell: out (health and safety protocols), JJ Redick: day to day (knee).
Hornets: Nick Richards: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (hand).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.