The Knicks are 12-22 in Eastern Conference play. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 12 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 2.7.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Hawks 143-120 in their last matchup on Dec. 17. RJ Barrett led New York with 27 points, and Trae Young paced Atlanta scoring 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is shooting 43.8 percent and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.5 points per game and shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. Elfrid Payton has averaged 8.6 assists and scored 10.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 104.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (right calcaneus), Treveon Graham: day to day (right knee), Bruno Fernando: day to day (calf), Cameron Reddish: day to day (concussion), Trae Young: day to day (right ankle), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (left ankle).

Knicks: Allonzo Trier: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.