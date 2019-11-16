Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 111.8 points per game and shoot 47% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

AD

Knicks Injuries: Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (left abdomen/groin), Taj Gibson: day to day (left plantar fascia), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), RJ Barrett Jr.: day to day (right quadricep).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger), Dwayne Bacon Jr.: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD