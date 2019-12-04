The Nuggets have gone 5-2 away from home. Denver has an 11-3 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is third on the Knicks with 3.4 assists and scores 17.3 points per game. Damyean Dotson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and 7.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.8 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray has averaged 18.3 points and totaled 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108 points, 48.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 102.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (back), Marcus Morris: day to day (neck).

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: day to day (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

