The Knicks are 2-13 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks and Knicks face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 13.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Knox is second on the Knicks averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 8 points per game and shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 1.1 made 3-pointers and scored 14.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 82.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 98.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, six steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Sterling Brown: day to day (ac joint), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (illness), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (back), Marcus Morris: out (neck).

