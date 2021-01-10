Denver went 46-27 overall with a 20-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.
The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Kevin Knox: day to day (left knee), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).
Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.