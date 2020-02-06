The Magic are 15-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando allows 104.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 95-83 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 21 points, and Randle led New York with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 44.9 percent and averaging 18.9 points. Marcus Morris Sr. is shooting 44.9 percent and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Evan Fournier has averaged 18.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz has averaged 5.8 assists and scored 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 99.8 points, 42 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (illness), RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Damyean Dotson: day to day (illness), Allonzo Trier: day to day (illness).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.