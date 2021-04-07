The Knicks are 18-16 in conference play. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording 21 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 6.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 105-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Randle led New York with 20 points, and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 25.1 points per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Advertisement

Randle is averaging 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Taj Gibson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 5.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 43 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.2% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.