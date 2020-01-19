The Knicks are 6-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 4-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Knicks won the last meeting between these two teams 123-105 on Nov. 18. Julius Randle scored 30 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers with 3.7 assists and scores 12.3 points per game. Collin Sexton has averaged 22.9 points and collected 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

AD

AD

Randle leads the Knicks with 9.2 rebounds and averages 18.9 points. Reggie Bullock has averaged 1.4 made 3-pointers and scored 9.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Ante Zizic: day to day (illness), Brandon Knight: day to day (knee).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique), Wayne Ellington: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.