The Pacers are 20-15 in conference matchups. Indiana scores 109.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 92-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Marcus Morris Sr. led New York with 28 points, and Sabonis led Indiana with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Elfrid Payton has averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Pacers. Jeremy Lamb is shooting 53.7 percent and has averaged 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Pacers: None listed.

