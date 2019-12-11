The Knicks are 1-10 on the road. New York is 2-8 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Warriors and Knicks meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 22 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Eric Paschall has averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

AD

Julius Randle is averaging 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 69.8 percent and has averaged 8.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 0-10, averaging 97.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 97.7 points, 41 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD