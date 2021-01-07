Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall with a 21-14 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.
The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).
Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (concussion), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.