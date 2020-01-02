New York Knicks (10-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (13-21, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Suns are 6-12 on their home court. Phoenix averages 28.4 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Ricky Rubio with 9.3.

The Knicks are 5-12 on the road. New York is 4-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Suns. Dario Saric has averaged 6.2 rebounds and added 10 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. Marcus Morris Sr. has averaged 16.6 points and collected five rebounds while shooting 38.2 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 45 rebounds, 28.4 assists, eight steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 51.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Knicks: Ignas Brazdeikis: day to day (illness), Reggie Bullock: day to day (neck), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (oblique), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin), Damyean Dotson: day to day (sore lower back), Kevin Knox: day to day (illness).

