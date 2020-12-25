Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division play during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers shot 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hip), Austin Rivers: out (groin), Omari Spellman: out (right knee).
76ers: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.