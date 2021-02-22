The Warriors have gone 5-9 away from home. Golden State ranks second in the league with 27.7 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 119-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. RJ Barrett led New York with 28 points, and Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burks leads the Knicks with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 25 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Andrew Wiggins ranks second on the Warriors averaging 17.7 points while adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 21.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 106.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 42.8% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 44.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Austin Rivers: out (illness), Mitchell Robinson: out (hand).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Stephen Curry: day to day (illness), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

