The 76ers are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.1.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 109-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 23 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. paced New York scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris leads the Knicks with 2.8 made 3-pointers and averages 18.6 points while shooting 51.5 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 7.9 rebounds and added 16.7 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Embiid has shot 46 percent and is averaging 21.9 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is shooting 52.5 percent and has averaged 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 99.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.4 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 92.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.5 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: day to day (illness), Kyle O’Quinn: day to day (calf), Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring).

