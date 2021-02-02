The Knicks are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks ninth in the league with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.7.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: White leads the Bulls with 5.7 assists and scores 15.4 points per game. Zach LaVine is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers and 28.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Randle is averaging 22.4 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 48.1% shooting.
Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 47 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 41.3% shooting.
INJURIES: Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).
Knicks: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.