The Magic aren’t sure when Fultz and Isaac will be back on the floor. All the team is hoping for, Weltman said, is no setbacks in their rehab — “and there haven’t been any setbacks,” he said. Based on the typical recovery time for a torn ACL, it stands to reason that Fultz may not be ready for the start of training camp or possibly next season. Isaac’s injury was even more complex, which is likely the reason why no firm timetable has ever been released.