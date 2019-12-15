Marcus Morris led New York with 22 points. The Knicks were coming off back-to-back road wins under interim coach Mike Miller. They played Denver 11 days ago in New York and lost by 37 points, a setback that preceded the firing of David Fizdale as coach.

Taj Gibson banked in a shot to put the Knicks up 91-89 with 9:50 left to play — their first lead since the opening minutes. New York went led by as many as five points before Denver fought back to tie it at 98 on Barton’s 3-pointer.

Jokic connected on a 3-pointer and Denver regained the lead at 102-100. His driving layup with 24.4 seconds capped an 11-0 run that stretched Denver’s lead to 109-100.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Guard Allonzo Trier was inactive for a second consecutive game because of a concussion.

Nuggets: Forward Paul Millsap missed a second straight game because of a right quadricep strain.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night

Nuggets: Host Orlando on Wednesday night.

