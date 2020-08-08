The Jazz are 5-6 against the rest of the division. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference giving up only 108.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams 98-95 on Feb. 5. Jamal Murray scored 31 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is third on the Nuggets with 1.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is averaging 10 rebounds and 16.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jordan Clarkson ranks second on the Jazz scoring 15.6 assists and collecting 2.9 rebounds. Rudy Gobert is shooting 66.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 48.0% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Troy Daniels: day to day (hip), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring), Paul Millsap: day to day (rest), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).

Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: day to day (sprained left ankle), Royce O’Neale: day to day (calf), Mike Conley: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (left lower leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.