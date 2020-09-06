The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference play. Denver ranks fourth in the league with 26.7 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.0.
The Clippers are 32-16 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 35-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 47.6 rebounds per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 27.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.
George leads the Clippers averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, while scoring 21.5 points per game and shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 108.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 48.7% shooting.
Clippers: Averaging 122.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.4% shooting.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).
Clippers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
