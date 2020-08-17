The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference matchups. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Paul Millsap shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 5-7 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 47.1 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 52.8% and averaging 19.9 points. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gobert is averaging 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 33.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 48.1% shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hip).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (personal), Ed Davis: out (knee).

