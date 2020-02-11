The Lakers are 27-6 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.6 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams 128-104 on Dec. 22. Paul Millsap scored 21 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 51.9 percent and averaging 20.6 points. Monte Morris has averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LeBron James has averaged 24.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Avery Bradley has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Bol Bol: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (right ankle), Will Barton: day to day (knee).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.