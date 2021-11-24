The Nuggets have been hit hard by injuries and have lost five in a row after starting out 9-4 despite the absence of star guard Jamal Murray, who isn’t expected back from a torn ACL until the spring.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been out three games with a sprained right wrist, rookie Bones Hyland is out with a sprained right ankle and rising star Michael Porter Jr. has missed several games with a back injury.
The Denver Post reported that Porter has a nerve issue that could require season-ending surgery just months after he signed a five-year, rookie-scale max extension with the Nuggets that is guaranteed for $145.3 million and could be worth up to $172 million.
The Nuggets host the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at Ball Arena before heading out on a seven-game trip.
