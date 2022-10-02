Nuggets sign GM Calvin Booth to multiyear extension

Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with the franchise. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020.

“Calvin has been a huge part of what we’ve done here over the last five seasons and I have the utmost confidence in him as our General Manager,” Josh Kroenke, the vice chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Cal has seen the game from every angle and has an extremely bright basketball mind. I look forward to continuing alongside Calvin and the rest of the organization with the goal of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Denver.”