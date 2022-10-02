Nuggets sign GM Calvin Booth to multiyear extension

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with general manager Calvin Booth on Sunday.
The Nuggets are coming off a 48-34 season in which they finished sixth in the West. They were eliminated in the first round by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Among Booth’s offseason moves were adding veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in a trade with Washington. He also brought in center DeAndre Jordan and versatile wing Bruce Brown.
Before moving into the front office, Booth suited up for seven different NBA teams. He played in 366 career games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.
