The 27-year-old Harrison wasn’t selected in the 2016 NBA draft after a career at Tulsa in which he averaged 11.1 points and 3.5 assists. He signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns in September 2016.
Over 156 games with Phoenix, Chicago and Utah, he’s averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. His most productive season was 2018-19 in Chicago when he played in 73 games and averaged 6.3 points.
Whittington played in four games, a total of 12 minutes, after signing a two-way deal with Denver on Nov. 24. Clark played in two games with Denver since the March 25 deal with the Magic.
