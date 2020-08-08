Murray, playing his first game since March 11 after missing four games with left hamstring tightness, sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. He had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double.

Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.

CLIPPERS 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 117

Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and Los Angeles beat Portland even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA’s top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-2 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes. George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19 and Reggie Jackson added 17.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points, shooting 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Gary Trent Jr. also made six 3s and finished with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 22, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

SUNS 119, HEAT 112

Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 as Phoenix remained undefeated in the NBA restart, beating Miami.

Carter made six of eight 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the restart.

Miami is currently the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 25 points to lead the Heat.

Phoenix began the restart schedule with the second-worst record of the 22 teams in the field and the worst mark in the Western Conference.

The Suns have played like serious playoff contenders. Led by Booker, Phoenix had wins over Washington, Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana before facing Miami. The Suns entered Saturday’s schedule only 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis.

