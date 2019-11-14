Brooklyn finished 42-40 overall with a 19-22 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 112.2 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

AD

Nuggets Injuries: Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD