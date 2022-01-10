McGruder saw action in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds. McGruder went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft after playing at Kansas State. He played overseas in Hungary in 2013-14 and had G League stints before signing with Miami.
The 30-year-old McGruder has played in 251 games with the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.
Denver may not be done tinkering with its roster. On Sunday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed possibly adding veteran center DeMarcus Cousins: “We’re going to wait and see what happens,” Malone said. “Talented player, somebody that I’m very close with. And if he comes to Denver, I think it would be a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with him. But nothing has been done on that front.”
