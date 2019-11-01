Jabari Parker led Atlanta with 23 points. Hawks point guard Trae Young sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

PELICANS 122, NUGGETS 107

NEW ORLEANS — Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points, Brandon Ingram added 25 and New Orleans beat Denver for itsr first victory in five games this season.

Ingram has scored at least 22 points in each of his first five games for New Orleans after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 15 points in his NBA debut.

