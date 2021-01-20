Nunn, who had scored just 33 points all season before his 18-point game Monday night, came off the bench and shot 9 of 12 and grabbed eight rebounds in 35 minutes.
Despite missing four key players, the Heat (6-7) won their second straight.
Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors (5-9), whose three-game winning streak ended. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby scored 18 points each for Toronto, which shot 30.2% (13 for 43) in the second half.
After scoring Toronto’s first seven points of the game, Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Nunn scored on a layup and a 3-pointer to put the Heat up by 11 early in the second quarter, but Terence Davis scored twice during a 9-0 run that got the Raptors quickly back in it.
Nunn hit two more 3-pointers and Olynyk scored eight points on a 21-9 Miami spurt in the third quarter, and the Heat took an 88-83 lead into the fourth quarter.’
Two straight 3-pointers by Goran Dragic gave Miami a double-digit lead in the closing minutes.
TIP-INS
Heat: G Tyler Herro missed a third game with neck spasms. ... F Jimmy Butler and G Avery Bradley missed their fifth straight games while in coronavirus protocol. ... C Meyers Leonard warmed up, but sat out a fifth game with a shoulder injury. ... Adebayo entered the game as the only NBA player averaging at least 19.5 points, nine rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal.
Raptors: Lowry needs 14 points to reach 10,000. Only five other active NBA players have scored 10,000 points with their current team. ... Chris Boucher’s franchise-tying record of six straight games of 15 or more points off the bench ended.
UP NEXT
Heat: Play the Raptors again Friday night in the second game of a four-game road trip.
Raptors: Friday’s game against Miami will conclude a five-game homestand at Amalie Arena.
