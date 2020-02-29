Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points but threw away a pass in the closing seconds for the Nets, who have lost four straight and dropped to 2-6 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Caris LeVert, who was questionable coming into the game with a right hand contusion, scored 15 points and capped a productive month, averaging 21.2 points in February.

Dinwiddie’s layup with 1:20 left pulled the Nets within 112-110 —- the closest they had been since the second quarter.

Brooklyn had a chance to go ahead on its next possession, but Taurean Prince missed a 3 and Dragic knocked down a jumper from the free throw line for a 114-110 lead with 13 seconds left.

Joe Harris countered with a 3 with 11 seconds remaining to cut it to 114-113 before Jimmy Butler split a pair of free throws to push the lead to 115-113.

Dinwiddie’s one-handed pass went sailing out of bounds on the next possession, ending the Nets’ comeback hopes.

Miami, which was also playing on consecutive days, led 57-49 at halftime after Dragic hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Heat opened up an 11-point lead early in the third quarter after Nunn hit a 3 at the top of the key for a 62-51 advantage. The 3-pointer also gave Nunn the Heat rookie record for most 3s in a season. He finished with three 3-pointers in the game, giving him 116 on the season, and passing Mario Chalmers’s mark of 114 set in 2008-09.

Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. slammed home a one-handed dunk cutting through the lane and receiving a pass from Dragic to bring the crowd to its feet and moments later drilled a 3 from the wing for an 80-69 lead, prompting Nets coach Kenny Atkinson to call timeout.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was over .500 in November (9-6) but has not had a winning record in any month since. ... Saturday started a stretch where the Nets are playing nine times in a 14-game stretch against likely playoff clubs. ... The Nets have not won on a leap year date since 1992. They lost Feb. 29 games in 1996, 2004 and 2016.

Heat: Saturday’s game was the first home Feb. 29 game in Heat history. They played road games on the leap year in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2008. ... Miami had a losing record in February for the third straight season. ... Miami’s sixth field-goal attempt Saturday night was the team’s 5,000th of the season. Every other team reached 5,000 shots before Saturday, and the Heat are taking the fewest field-goal attempts per game in the league so far this season.

HEAT SNAP ASSIST STREAK

The Heat recorded 27 assists as a team, snapping a streak of four straight games of posting at least 30 in a game. The franchise record was five straight set in 1990.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Boston on Tuesday.

Heat: Host Milwaukee on Monday.