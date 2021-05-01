The Cavaliers are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention for the third year in a row since LeBron James departed to sign with the Lakers. Cleveland has used 24 players this season, the second-highest number in franchise history, but Bickerstaff remains upbeat. “Living in the moment of being the underdog, that’s when it’s the most fun,” he said. “You can play freely, just scrap and leave it all on the floor.”