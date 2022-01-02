Giddey, the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft from Australia, was back in the lineup after missing three games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He shot 7 for 16 from the field and 3 for 5 from long distance against Dallas.
“It’s cool, as I said earlier in the year. The individual stats are good, you enjoy it for the night,” Giddey said “But a win is always better than individual stats. If I have zero-zero-zero and we win, it’s always better than if I have a triple-double and lose.”
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who had 107 triple-doubles during his playing career, was impressed by Giddey’s performance.
“He’s unselfish. As a 19-year old, he understands how to play the game,” Kidd said. “He’s comfortable with the ball. His teammates all know that if he has it, they’re gonna cut, because there’s a chance that they can get it. He’s comfortable shooting the 3. He has the total package. At 19, it’s just a matter of time of understanding how teams are going to play him. He’s as good as advertised.”
