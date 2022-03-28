“Just in terms of what it would take to get him ramped back up and healthy, we’re going to run out of time with that one,” Daigneault said.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds and 5.9 assists in 56 games this season.

Daigneault also said forward Darius Bazley won’t play the rest of the season because of a fracture in his right knee. Bazley was averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was set to return against the Blazers after missing 24 games with a third metatarsal fracture in his foot.

