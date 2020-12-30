New Orleans finished 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Thunder: Al Horford: out (rest), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), George Hill: out (neck), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).
