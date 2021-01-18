Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall and 8-5 in Northwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.
The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).
Thunder: Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
