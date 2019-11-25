Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder shot 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State and Oklahoma City square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 114-108 on Nov. 9. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City to the victory with 21 points.

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Draymond Green: day to day (heel), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Thunder Injuries: Nerlens Noel: out (illness), Andre Roberson: day to day (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

