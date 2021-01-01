Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall with a 21-14 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder averaged 21.7 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.
Orlando and Oklahoma City play for the second time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 118-107 on Dec. 29. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 28 points.
INJURIES: Magic: Terrence Ross: out (right hamstring), James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Evan Fournier: day to day (back), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).
Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.