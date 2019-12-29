The Thunder are 5-9 in road games. Oklahoma City averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 11-2 when outrebounding opponents.

The Raptors and Thunder match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is second on the Raptors scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Serge Ibaka has averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Steven Adams leads the Thunder with 9.8 rebounds and averages 11.7 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 21 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow), Dennis Schroder: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

