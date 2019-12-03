The Pacers are 4-5 in road games. Indiana ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 49 points in the paint per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.7.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two squads 111-85 on Nov. 12. T.J. Warren scored 23 points to help lead Indiana to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 45.6 percent and averaging 15.7 points. Dennis Schroder has averaged 3.2 assists and 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

AD

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 19.4 points and grabbing 4.9 rebounds. Warren has averaged 17.5 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 110.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD