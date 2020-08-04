The Thunder have gone 26-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 108.3 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.
The Lakers won the last matchup between these two squads 125-110 on Jan. 11. Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 50.7% and averaging 26.8 points. LeBron James is averaging 22.7 points and 8.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Chris Paul is averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 108.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 42.6% shooting.
Thunder: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 45.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).
Thunder: Mike Muscala: day to day (concussion), Terrance Ferguson: out (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (personal).
