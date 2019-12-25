The Grizzlies are 7-12 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 27 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.5.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 126-122 in their last meeting on Dec. 18. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 31 points, and Brandon Clarke paced Memphis scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 47.1 percent and averaging 16.1 points. Steven Adams is shooting 69.8 percent and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.6 points per game and shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 17 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Grizzlies: None listed.

